AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB) rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 465,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,295% from the average daily volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AITB)

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

