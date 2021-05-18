AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) fell 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. 2,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKTAF)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling services.

