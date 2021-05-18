Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $124.60 and last traded at $124.60. 104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.62.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.99.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOF)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

