Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,924 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of Alamos Gold worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Alamos Gold by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 114,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Alamos Gold by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.98.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

