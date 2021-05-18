Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells $151,297.00 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $151,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,422,204.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALRM traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,760. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.96 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.47.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 435.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alarm.com by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,058,000 after purchasing an additional 84,454 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Alarm.com by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

