Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.61.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALRM. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $622,653.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,024 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,087.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,204 shares of company stock worth $7,237,187 in the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,186,000 after purchasing an additional 305,509 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,832,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,617,000 after buying an additional 151,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,555,000 after buying an additional 58,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $73,541,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average of $88.37. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $44.96 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.