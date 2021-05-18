Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,515 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.19% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 722,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,406,000 after buying an additional 368,916 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,826,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,385,000 after buying an additional 61,380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth about $1,954,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of ALEX opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.00 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

