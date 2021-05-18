Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Holdings Boosted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,116 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $18,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $172.85 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $181.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

