Algorand Market Capitalization Achieves $4.16 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and approximately $283.89 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00085912 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.60 or 0.00338756 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00013232 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00038660 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011749 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,522,253,239 coins and its circulating supply is 3,042,339,365 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

