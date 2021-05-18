Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 188.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 179,821 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 13.8% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $62,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $211.05 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $196.70 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $571.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.15 and its 200 day moving average is $247.95.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

