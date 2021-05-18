Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT Raised to $36.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.56% from the company’s current price.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of ALHC stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $23.91. 2,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,502. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.79. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16).

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Atlantic LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,673,887,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $34,185,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

