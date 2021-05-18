Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 128.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

Shares of ALLK opened at $100.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.24. Allakos has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total value of $1,955,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $274,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,460 shares of company stock worth $30,763,167. 44.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

