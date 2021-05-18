Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

LNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Shares of LNT opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after buying an additional 2,581,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after buying an additional 2,328,791 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 116.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,493,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,044,000 after buying an additional 1,342,351 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,431,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,029,000 after buying an additional 1,081,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

