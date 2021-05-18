AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Tops $0.0360

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. AllSafe has a market cap of $329,017.13 and approximately $72.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

