Alpaca Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $2.24 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00003159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00095691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.00383500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.80 or 0.00234909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005047 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $591.99 or 0.01393364 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046740 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

