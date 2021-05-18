Alpha Coin (APC) Achieves Market Cap of $17,867.61

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $17,867.61 and approximately $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,609.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,097.83 or 0.02517446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $294.11 or 0.00674427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00069750 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001860 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003969 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

