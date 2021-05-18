Alphabet (GOOG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2021 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/10/2021 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/4/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $2,794.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

4/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/28/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/28/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/28/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

4/15/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $2,525.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2,493.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

4/6/2021 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,525.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,321.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,282.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,980.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $228,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

