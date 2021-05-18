Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Decreased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,862 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.8% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $163,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,329.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,282.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,980.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

