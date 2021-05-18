Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 99.0% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,288.92 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,257.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,968.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

