Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Rating Lowered by FIX

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by stock analysts at FIX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. FIX’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.32.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $477,338.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,473,419 shares in the company, valued at $54,428,097.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,734 shares of company stock worth $7,242,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Altice USA by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 1,419.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

