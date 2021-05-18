Altium Capital Management LP Acquires 2,025,793 Shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)

Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) by 20,257.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025,793 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 9.27% of Pyxis Tankers worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of PXS stock remained flat at $$0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Pyxis Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial lowered Pyxis Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Pyxis Tankers Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

