Altium Capital Management LP Acquires 24,500 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNST. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 411,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,790,000 after purchasing an additional 188,826 shares during the period.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CNST traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.79. 1,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,441. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $996.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $235,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,270 shares of company stock worth $756,093 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.