Altium Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 398,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.81% of Wave Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WVE shares. Truist reduced their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

WVE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. 16,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

