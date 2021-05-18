Altium Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Morphic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MORF. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth about $929,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,711 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Morphic by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morphic alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,563,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 36,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $2,407,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,681 shares of company stock valued at $22,197,010. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MORF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

MORF stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.