Altium Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,198,150 NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,198,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.88% of NewAge as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NewAge by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,557,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after buying an additional 505,172 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NewAge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 20,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NewAge by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 53,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NewAge by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 215,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewAge by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

NBEV traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,231. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $281.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.97. NewAge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. Equities analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

