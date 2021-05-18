Altium Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 192,314 Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 192,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.30% of Landcadia Holdings III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000.

Shares of Landcadia Holdings III stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.92. 181,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,061. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.73. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Landcadia Holdings III Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

