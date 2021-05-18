Altium Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 775,000 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 775,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 2.63% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 58,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 616.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 35,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PHAS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,192. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $141.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

