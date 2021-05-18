Altium Capital Management LP Boosts Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,338 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.74% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 344,186 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,887 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CTMX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,931. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $551.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. Research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.