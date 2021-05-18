Altium Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 195.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of Immunovant worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Immunovant by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Immunovant by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Immunovant by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Immunovant from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of IMVT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.39. 7,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,280. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -12.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

