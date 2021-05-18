Altium Capital Management LP Buys 454,160 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 417.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,160 shares during the period. Verrica Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.4% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.05% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 739,830 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,912,492.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.72. 39 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,315. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $321.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

VRCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

