Altium Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 81,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,000. CareDx accounts for approximately 1.5% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of CareDx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,992,000 after buying an additional 225,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,759,000 after buying an additional 65,135 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after buying an additional 442,692 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 851.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after buying an additional 867,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 820,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,901.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,639.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 412,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,455,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,439 shares of company stock valued at $8,694,368. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.41. 6,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,726. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.94. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

