Altium Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,000. Mereo BioPharma Group comprises about 1.2% of Altium Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 1.84% of Mereo BioPharma Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,653,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,609,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,649,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MREO. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

MREO traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,110. The stock has a market cap of $212.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.69. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.

Mereo BioPharma Group Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

