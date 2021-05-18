Altium Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,748,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,322,000. Progenity comprises about 2.3% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.90% of Progenity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Progenity by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 17.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,889. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. Progenity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. Equities analysts forecast that Progenity, Inc. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Progenity from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Progenity from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

