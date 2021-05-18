Altium Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 179,506 BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 179,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.13% of BrainsWay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in BrainsWay by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 555,779 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWAY. Northland Securities began coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BrainsWay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on BrainsWay from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BrainsWay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 24,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,968. The stock has a market cap of $148.48 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. BrainsWay Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

