Altium Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,608,875 Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,608,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 1.43% of Conformis at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Conformis by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,882,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 668,880 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Conformis during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conformis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conformis by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conformis stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,992. Conformis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $151.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Conformis Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

