Altium Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 853,902 Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 853,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 1.15% of Calithera Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALA. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CALA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

