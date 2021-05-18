Altium Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Altium Capital Management LP reduced its position in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671,494 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 3.38% of Ocuphire Pharma worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCUP traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,941. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.11.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.37. Research analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocuphire Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

