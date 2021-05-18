Altium Capital Management LP Decreases Position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA)

Altium Capital Management LP decreased its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,617 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.71% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 65,627 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,425,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,833,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARYA traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,180. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

