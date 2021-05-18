Altium Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Lantheus comprises about 1.6% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.41% of Lantheus worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of LNTH stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,384. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 262.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $74,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $31,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

