Altium Capital Management LP Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,613 shares during the period. Harpoon Therapeutics comprises 1.2% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.62% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HARP. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 137,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 51,430 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after buying an additional 230,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 130,143 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $2,861,844.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 584,519 shares of company stock valued at $12,858,796. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HARP traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.82. 388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,545. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $25.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $677.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HARP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

