Altium Capital Management LP Has $4.62 Million Holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 182.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,139 shares during the period. TCR2 Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.3% of Altium Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.55% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCRR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

TCRR stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.82. 1,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,734. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.13.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

