Altium Capital Management LP Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 175.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the quarter. Travere Therapeutics makes up about 1.5% of Altium Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.35% of Travere Therapeutics worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,227 shares of company stock worth $818,754. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TVTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of TVTX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.69. 231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,661. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.