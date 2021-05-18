Altium Capital Management LP Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Altium Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,573,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 158,752 shares during the period. Verastem makes up about 1.8% of Altium Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.50% of Verastem worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSTM. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,607,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,491,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,751 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,254,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 841,264 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 510,549 shares during the period. 42.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

VSTM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.98. 24,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,491. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $512.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.72. Verastem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Verastem Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

