Altium Capital Management LP Invests $1.95 Million in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 164,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of Magenta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 212,529 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 82,525 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 34,038 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGTA shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

NASDAQ:MGTA traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,499. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $559.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.46.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

