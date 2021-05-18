Altium Capital Management LP Invests $2.55 Million in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.62% of Profound Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 1,725.4% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after buying an additional 793,700 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 341,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 144,843 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 2,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 145,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. 35.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PROF. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

PROF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.13. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,494. Profound Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $348.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. Analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

