Altium Capital Management LP Invests $2 Million in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.97% of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,525,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAQ traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,749. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

