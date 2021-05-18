Altium Capital Management LP Invests $3.14 Million in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 972,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 1.10% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 429,041 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. 7,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,610. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $262.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INFI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.