Altium Capital Management LP Invests $3.29 Million in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.53% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 88,030 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,225,398.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at $278,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $335,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,703 shares of company stock worth $5,001,112 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

KALV traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.46. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

