Altium Capital Management LP Invests $3.90 Million in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 178,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.48% of Avidity Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNA. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,096,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,029,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,652 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,378,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after acquiring an additional 168,764 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $128,202.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RNA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,559. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Avidity Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

