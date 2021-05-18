Altium Capital Management LP Invests $6.51 Million in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 548,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,000. Aldeyra Therapeutics accounts for about 1.8% of Altium Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.15% of Aldeyra Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. 4,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,899. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

